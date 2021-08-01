Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of MIME opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

