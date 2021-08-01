S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $475.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI opened at $428.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.90. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

