Jefferies Financial Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $475.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $444.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.62. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $415.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

