Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NOVA opened at $38.10 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

