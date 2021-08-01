The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

