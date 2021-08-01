Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.03). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Green Plains by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

