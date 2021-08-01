Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

