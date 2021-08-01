Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,106 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lantheus by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 864,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

