Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,498 ($32.64). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,498 ($32.64), with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,215.23. The stock has a market cap of £201.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Dewhurst news, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst Company Profile

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

