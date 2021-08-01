DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

