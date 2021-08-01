Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $915.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $915.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $874.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.