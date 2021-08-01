AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.79 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

