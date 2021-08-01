AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $19,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.