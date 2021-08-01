AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

