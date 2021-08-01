Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

