Corsair Gaming’s (CRSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.90.

CRSR stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

