OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $54.05 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

