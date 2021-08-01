TD Securities Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

