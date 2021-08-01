Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Relx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.