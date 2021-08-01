Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

