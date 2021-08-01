AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

