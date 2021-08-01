AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
