Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head to Head Contrast

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anglo American and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American presently has a consensus target price of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.97 $2.09 billion $1.25 17.83 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83%

Summary

Anglo American beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

