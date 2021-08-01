AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,041 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of TriMas worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,442,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

