AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

