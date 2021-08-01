AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSB. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.14.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

