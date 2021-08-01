Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 388,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

