Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

