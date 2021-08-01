Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,950 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.22% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

