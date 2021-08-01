Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.