Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

