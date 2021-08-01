Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY opened at $40.15 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.