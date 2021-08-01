SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of SPX worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

