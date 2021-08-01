Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

