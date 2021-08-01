Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COIHY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

