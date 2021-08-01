Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $30 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.