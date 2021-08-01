Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Cedar Fair worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

