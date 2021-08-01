Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,566 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.90 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

