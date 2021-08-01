FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 14,915 shares.The stock last traded at $60.25 and had previously closed at $60.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.72.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth about $6,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FRP by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

