Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.