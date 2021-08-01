Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.82 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

