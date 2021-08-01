Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.