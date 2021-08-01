Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Upwork by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.