Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Merchants by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Merchants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.