HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.58. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

