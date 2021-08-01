Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. Transcat has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

