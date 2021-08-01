Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

