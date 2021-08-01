Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

