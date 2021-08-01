BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $55.63 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get BYD alerts:

BYDDY stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73. BYD has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $72.91.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.