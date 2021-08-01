Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.