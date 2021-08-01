FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Given New $1.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $371.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FutureFuel by 92.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 38.2% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.